Heart of California Book Faire
Heart of California Book Faire
The Heart of California Book Faire will have more than 40 authors and illustrators
selling and signing books, from childrens to romance to science fiction and
everything in between. There will be author Q&A panels where attendees can learn more about local authors, and perhaps learn how to become one too.
Madera United Methodist Church
Free Entry. Free Parking. For details:
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Madera County Library