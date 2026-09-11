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Heart of California Book Faire

Heart of California Book Faire

The Heart of California Book Faire will have more than 40 authors and illustrators
selling and signing books, from childrens to romance to science fiction and
everything in between. There will be author Q&A panels where attendees can learn more about local authors, and perhaps learn how to become one too.

Madera United Methodist Church
Free Entry. Free Parking. For details:
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Madera County Library
https://friendsmcl.org/
Madera United Methodist Church
500 Sunset Avenue
Madera, California 93637
https://maderaumc.org/