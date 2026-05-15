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Fresno World Fiddle Day

Fresno World Fiddle Day

Fresno celebrates the diversity of traditional fiddling from various parts of the United States, Scandinavia and Ireland. The afternoon features eleven local and regional fiddlers and their accompanists. CDs and refreshments for sale at the event.

First Congregational Church
Suggested $5 donation. For details:
12:57 PM - 12:57 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Fresno Folklore Society
https://www.fresnofolklore.net
First Congregational Church
2131 N. Van Ness Blvd.
Fresno, California 93704
https://bigredchurch.org/