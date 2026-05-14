Fresno Record Swap
Fresno Record Swap
If you’re looking to expand your physical media collection, come check out the Fresno Record Swap on Saturday, May 30. You can expect to find thousands of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, VHS movies and other cool pop culture items to browse offered from 5 different unique media vendors.
BarrelHouse Brewing Fresno
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Record Ghoul
BarrelHouse Brewing Fresno
145 E. Paseo del CentroFresno, California 93705