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Fresno Record Swap

Fresno Record Swap

If you’re looking to expand your physical media collection, come check out the Fresno Record Swap on Saturday, May 30. You can expect to find thousands of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, VHS movies and other cool pop culture items to browse offered from 5 different unique media vendors.

BarrelHouse Brewing Fresno
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Record Ghoul
https://www.instagram.com/record_ghoul/
BarrelHouse Brewing Fresno
145 E. Paseo del Centro
Fresno, California 93705
https://barrelhousebrewing.com/