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Fresno Pacific University's Advent Celebration

Fresno Pacific University's Advent Celebration

FPU Music Program presents: An Advent Celebration featuring FPU Choirs and Worship Team. The concert service will take place in the Elizabeth V. Lyles Theater in the Warkentine Culture & Arts Center. There is no admission cost, but a reception following the performance will accept donations to the music program.

Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
Donations accepted. For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
4838 E. Butler Ave.
Fresno, California 93702
https://www.fresno.edu/arts/theater/theater-box-office