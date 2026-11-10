Fresno Pacific University's Advent Celebration
Fresno Pacific University's Advent Celebration
FPU Music Program presents: An Advent Celebration featuring FPU Choirs and Worship Team. The concert service will take place in the Elizabeth V. Lyles Theater in the Warkentine Culture & Arts Center. There is no admission cost, but a reception following the performance will accept donations to the music program.
Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
Donations accepted. For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Warkentine Culture and Arts Center, Fresno Pacific University
4838 E. Butler Ave.Fresno, California 93702