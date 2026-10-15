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Fresno Filmworks Presents "American Doctor"

Fresno Filmworks Presents "American Doctor"

From Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Poh Si Teng, American Doctor follows three American physicians— Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian—united by a single oath to save lives. After volunteering in besieged hospitals in Gaza, they return home determined to fight for the patients and colleagues they left behind, taking their battle from the front lines of war to the halls of Congress.

Fresno City College, Forum Hall
Free. To RSVP:
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fresno Filmworks
https://fresnofilmworks.org/
Fresno City College, Forum Hall
1101 E. University Ave.
Fresno, California 93741
https://www.fresnocitycollege.edu/