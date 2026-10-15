Flourishing Shadows/Sombras Florecientes: A Chicano Howl by Juan Felipe Herrera

U.S. Poet Laureate Emeritus Juan Felipe Herrera launches his latest book, Flourishing Shadows/Sombras Florecientes: A Chicano Howl. Performing with Herrera will be California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick and Fresno Poet Laureate Aideed Medina, Benjamin Boone and friends, the Ohuaya Collective and the Chicanx Writers and Artists Association. The launch will engage audience members with participatory poetry and art. This event is part of the English Department’s Fresno Poets’ Association series and is co-sponsored by the College of Arts and Humanities and the Fresno State Library.