EmpowHERd Voices Screening 26
EmpowHERd Voices Screening 26
EmpowHERd Voices is a women-led and focused cohort designed to women filmmakers in the Central Valley. Over the course of 10 weeks, participants met weekly for lectures and hands-on training where they learned the ins and outs of documentary filmmaking. This showcase will feature the short documentary films each participant produced as a part of this cohort.
Maya Cinemas
To register:
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC)
Maya Cinemas
3090 E. Campus Pointe DriveFresno, California 93710