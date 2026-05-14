© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EmpowHERd Voices Screening 26

EmpowHERd Voices Screening 26

EmpowHERd Voices is a women-led and focused cohort designed to women filmmakers in the Central Valley. Over the course of 10 weeks, participants met weekly for lectures and hands-on training where they learned the ins and outs of documentary filmmaking. This showcase will feature the short documentary films each participant produced as a part of this cohort.

Maya Cinemas
To register:
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC)
https://cmac.tv/
Maya Cinemas
3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive
Fresno, California 93710