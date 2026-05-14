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CVMD 80th Anniversary Speaker Series: Strategic Command

CVMD 80th Anniversary Speaker Series: Strategic Command

Come for an insightful presentation on Strategic Command and the critical role of airborne reconnaissance as part of the 80th anniversary of both Strategic Command and the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Robert S. Hopkins III will share compelling stories from his distinguished career flying strategic missions in the RC-135 family.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Clovis Veterans Memorial District
808 4th Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://cvmdistrict.ca.gov/