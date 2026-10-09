Concert with Soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian
Concert with Soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian
Grammy-nominated soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian brings to life the songs, prayers, and lullabies of her ancestral homeland, Armenia, in an evocative program that celebrates memory, heritage, and the enduring power of song. Joined by acclaimed visual artist Kevork Mourad with Ellie Choate, harp, Rayo Furuta, flute, and Mher Mnatsakanyan, duduk.
St. Paul Armenian Church
$5 - $30
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts