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Concert with Soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian

Concert with Soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian

Grammy-nominated soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian brings to life the songs, prayers, and lullabies of her ancestral homeland, Armenia, in an evocative program that celebrates memory, heritage, and the enduring power of song. Joined by acclaimed visual artist Kevork Mourad with Ellie Choate, harp, Rayo Furuta, flute, and Mher Mnatsakanyan, duduk.

St. Paul Armenian Church
$5 - $30
07:30 PM - 09:15 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts
http://keyboardconcerts.com
St. Paul Armenian Church
3767 N. First St.
Fresno, California 93726
https://stpaulfresno.com/