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CMAC Workshop: Documentary Filmmaking

CMAC Workshop: Documentary Filmmaking

Interested in producing a documentary film but not sure how to get started? Look no further! In this workshop, local filmmaker Angelica Hernandez will dive into the basics of documentary filmmaking. From developing your story to planning and filming a successful interview, this workshop will help you gain invaluable information on how to get started on your documentary journey.

CMAC
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
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CMAC
1555 Van Ness Ave
Fresno, California 93721
http://cmac.tv