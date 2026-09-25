Central California Screenwriters' Group
Central California Screenwriters' Group
Join the Central California Screenwriters' Group, a creative community for writers looking to sharpen their craft, share work, and connect with fellow screenwriters. Led by Candace Egan from the Central California Film and TV Institute at Fresno State, each session will offer professional instruction, writing exercises, and peer feedback in a supportive environment.
CMAC
To RSVP:
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026