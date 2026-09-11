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BBB Breakthrough Accelerator Program

BBB Breakthrough Accelerator Program

The BBB Breakthrough Accelerator is back. This high-impact 8-week hybrid program gives emerging business owners the tools, expert guidance, mentorship, and connections they need to break through barriers and build a stronger, more sustainable business.

Valley Community SBDC
$99. To apply:
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Better Business Bureau
https://www.bbb.org/local/1126/iws
Valley Community SBDC
390 W. Fir Ave. #308
Clovis, California 93611
https://valleycommunitysbdc.com/