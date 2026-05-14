Arts Visalia Presents: California Trishelle by Trishelle Jeffery and HEEBIE JEEBIES by Jolynn Reigeluth
Arts Visalia Presents: California Trishelle by Trishelle Jeffery and HEEBIE JEEBIES by Jolynn Reigeluth
The Main Gallery will showcase California Trishelle, an autobiographical exploration through print and mixed media artworks of Trishelle Jeffery’s relocation from Salt Lake City to Fresno. Take a step into the Feature Gallery to find a humorous and funky print, poetry, and art doll exhibition HEEBIE JEEBIES by Indiana-based artist Jolynn Reigeluth. See both exhibitions June 5 – 27, 2026. The Opening Reception is on June 5 from 5 – 6:30PM with free tacos by Ad Taquizas. Meet the artists and learn all about their creative processes during a free Artist Talk on Saturday, June 6, 2 – 4PM.
Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Arts Visalia Visual Arts Center
214 E. Oak StreetVisalia, California 93291