Interior Secretary Doug Burgum came to a remote corner of Southern Arizona late last month to crown the country’s newest national park.

He also came with a prediction.

“What that’s going to mean is visitation,” Burgum said. “More people come.”

That’s exactly why the creation of Chiricahua National Park was big news for the little town nearby. Willcox, Arizona, is a short drive from Chiricahua’s otherworldly rock formations.

About 3,000 people live in the community known for its farms, desert wineries and a dwindling groundwater supply. It’s also one of the best places in the country to see migrating sandhill cranes, which come to the area each winter in the thousands.

“We have a lot of premier birding going on,” said Mayor Greg Hancock.

To take advantage of the new influx of travelers visiting the national park, Hancock said Willcox is planning to upgrade attractions like nearby Lake Cochise, where hundreds of species of birds flock this time of year.

/ Cochise Lake outside of Willcox, Arizona, attracts migrating birds in the winter months. (Peter O’Dowd/Here & Now)

For a century, Chiricahua had been a national monument before Congress recently upgraded it to a national park. About 70,000 people visited the monument last year. It’s common for visitation to surge after a monument gets elevated, according to at least one economic study.

“The rural economy around Willcox was really ready for this name change. They felt like it was going to bring greater recognition to their neck of the woods,” said Camilla Simon, executive director of HECHO, a group that called on federal lawmakers and local leaders to help change the park’s designation.

Hancock, who also owns a hotel in town, said bookings have jumped 10% to 15% since late October when Chiricahua’s status changed.

He wants the town to become the gateway to the national park.

“We really need this in rural Arizona,” Hancock said. “We’ve seen a lot of businesses, such as restaurants, open and close. And so it’ll help keep a lot of businesses like that open.”

The area may also soon be home to a $50-billion data center that SpaceX plans to open. It could be one of the largest in the country if it’s built, according to local news reports.

Hancock said there are pros and cons to that kind of development.

“We want to be able to attract birders and have water,” the mayor said. “With the park, and looking into a data center, we’re kind of trying to see how to capitalize on different things and provide our residents a good community to be part of.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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