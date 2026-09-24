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Would a ban on U.S. diesel exports ease fuel prices?

WBUR
Published September 24, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Ali Velshi, host of The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi and chief data reporter at MSNOW, about what will happen if the administration decides to implement a ban or restrictions on exporting fuel refined in the U.S.

Republican candidates in competitive states are pushing for a ban, while oil industry experts warn a ban will only make prices at the pump increase.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR