Previewing some of the season's big books

As the calendar turns to fall tomorrow, we take a look at some of the buzzy books that are coming out with Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast.

Book reccomendations

Fiction

by Min Jin Lee

by Min Jin Lee by Deesha Philyaw

by Deesha Philyaw by Marlon James

by Marlon James by Nafissa Thompson-Spires

by Nafissa Thompson-Spires by Fred Josephs

by Fred Josephs by Sarah Anderson

by Sarah Anderson by Yiyun Li

by Yiyun Li by Kwan Ann Tan

by Kwan Ann Tan by Harold Rodgers

Nonfiction

by Wendy S. Walters

by Wendy S. Walters by Rozinna Ali

by Rozinna Ali by Kai Bird with Susan Goldmark

by Kai Bird with Susan Goldmark by Harel Shapira

by Harel Shapira by Mahmoud Khalil

by Mahmoud Khalil by Cheyenne Roundtree

by Cheyenne Roundtree by David Treuer

by David Treuer by Michele Jackson

by Michele Jackson by James Gleick

by James Gleick by Garret M. Graff

by Garret M. Graff by Azra Liaqat Khan

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR