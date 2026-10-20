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All KVPR Podcasts
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The Arts Angle
The Other California
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Outdoorsy
Young Artists Spotlight
All KVPR Podcasts
Support
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Business Sponsorships
Corks & Brews Festival
$10,000 Dollar Drawing
Broadcast Center Capital Fund
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KVPR Open House - October 6, 2026
VotingMatters - October 29, 2026
KVPR Mixer: Kern County Edition - Wednesday Nov 18, 2026
Corks and Brews Festival - Sunday May 2, 2027
KVPR Open House - October 6, 2026
VotingMatters - October 29, 2026
KVPR Mixer: Kern County Edition - Wednesday Nov 18, 2026
Corks and Brews Festival - Sunday May 2, 2027
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paramedics
Education
Merced College paramedic program boosts emergency response. ‘They’re ready to go from day one’
Rachel Livinal / CVJC
The city of Merced is improving its fleet of first responders, and it’s partly thanks to a partnership with Merced College.