Two Fresno-area musicians who had counterculture rock hits in the 1960s: Barry McGuire and Terry Talbot

How did two important rock musicians from the counterculture era make their way to Fresno, with both going on to new careers in the field of Christian worship music? The stories of Barry McGuire and Terry Talbot, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

The band Mason Proffit was founded in 1969 in Indiana by brothers Terry Talbot and John Michael Talbot. They had a country-rock sound that predated that of groups like The Eagles, who reportedly cited the band as an early influence.

Mason Proffit’s debut album featured the hit song Two Hangmen. It’s a classic protest song, born out of the Vietnam era, with an anti-establishment sentiment and Christian overtones. Many have pointed out the music has similarities to the later Eagles hit Hotel California. After the band broke up, Terry Talbot embraced his faith and pursued a career in Christian worship music, settling in Fresno. Talbot performs regularly at People’s Church in Fresno and other venues.

Barry McGuire was a member of the New Christy Minstrels and performed in the musical Hair during its original run on Broadway. McGuire had a big hit in 1965, with his song Eve of Destruction. Another protest song, McGuire’s lyric is filled with rage over everything from Vietnam, to nuclear war, to the fight for civil rights. It hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1965, knocking the Beatles Help off the top spot. While he continued his career in the folk-rock genre, nothing came close to the success he had with Eve of Destruction.

In 1971, McGuire visited an uncle in Fresno who was a devout Christian. With his guidance, McGuire became a born-again Christian and eventually settled in Fresno, and like Talbot, went into Contemporary Christian music. Talbot and McGuire became musical associates, performing as the group Trippin’ the 60s.