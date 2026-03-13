It started in the back of flatbed trucks and union halls in Delano. The founders pioneered Latino theatrical production in the U.S. and gave the farm labor movement a vibrant place in creative culture. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of El Teatro Campesino, and Luis Valdez.

The year was 1965. The Delano Grape Strike was underway, as Cesar Chavez worked to organize national action Central Valley farmworkers. Delano native Luis Valdez already had experience writing plays. He had attended San Jose State and worked with a San Francisco mime troupe in the early 60s.

When he came back home to Delano, he convinced Cesar Chavez that the farm labor movement would benefit from a theatrical component. Together with a group of locals, including Fresno’s Augustin Lira, they founded El Teatro Campesino, or the Farmworker's Theater.

Working out of a storefront at Seventh and Ellington Streets on Delano’s westside, they developed short skits to dramatize their cause. Valdez drew inspiration from sources as disparate as German playwright Bertolt Brecht, to Mexican comedian and actor Cantinflas. They did readings and productions in cities from Delano to Sacramento during the famous 1966 march, including at Fresno’s Azteca Theater.

In 1971 the troupe moved to San Juan Bautista. Valdez would go on to direct the films Zoot Suit and La Bamba. He is the subject of the documentary American Pachuco, which won the Festival Favorite award at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.