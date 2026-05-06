April 6: Fresno State Welcomes First Graduates From Asian American Studies Program

The San Joaquin Valley is home to a wide Asian diaspora, and yet few Valley universities have had programs that focus on studying the history of these communities – until now. The first class of an Asian American studies program will soon be graduating from Fresno State. KVPR’s Branden Sandoval explores what the program teaches and why students and faculty are celebrating.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Judge rules the city of Fresno violated an open meeting law; and a bill that would shield information on the High Speed Rail project moves forward.