KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

Fresno and Bakersfield: home of two pioneering Chinese American architects

By Joe Moore
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:09 AM PDT
Photo of the Fresno Air Terminal (1962) by architect Allen Y. Lew
City of Fresno Airports
Allen Y. Lew's 1962 design for the Fresno Air Terminal won awards and was published nationally in Architectural Forum magazine.

California has long been heralded as an important part of the Pacific Rim - an exchange of cultures and ideas spanning the Americas and Asia. But while Los Angeles and San Francisco get most of the attention here, the Central Valley has its own important contributions to Asian-American heritage. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the stories of two pioneering Chinese American architects, Bakerfield’s Eugene Kinn Choy, and Fresno’s Allen Yuen Lew.

I.M. Pei was the first Chinese American accepted to be a member of the American Institute of Architects. He’s best known for his design for the glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris. He helped pave the way for others, including Choy and Lew.

Choy was born in China in 1912 and came to Bakersfield at age 11. His family ran Choy’s Department Store in Bakersfield. After graduating from USC, Choy worked on the "Spruce Goose" for Hughes Aircraft, before launching his own architectural practice in Los Angeles. In 1949, he became the second Chinese-American to join the AIA. He’s best known for his mid-century modern buildings with Chinese influences, like the Cathay Bank in LA’s Chinatown.

Architect Allen Lew was born in Fresno’s Chinatown in 1912. His parents were also merchants. After graduating from the University of California, he went on to work for Douglas Aircraft. After the war, he returned to Fresno and joined the AIA in 1953. He’s best known for his mid-century modern design for the Fresno Air Terminal in 1962. Lew was the consulting architect for Fresno State and designed the University Student Union and a major expansion of the library. In 1971, he became a Fellow of the AIA, the organizations highest membership honor. Today, the Allen Lew Memorial Grove is located outside of Fresno State's Thomas Administration Building.

Central Valley Roots Fresno Bakersfield Asian American architecture mid-century local history
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
