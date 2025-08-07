© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Aug. 7: Our Teens Are Seeking Companionship From Artificial Intelligence. Is It Safe?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Their teenage years are a time when many adolescents need support, but should artificial intelligence be filling that void? New research from Common Sense Media reveals nearly 3 in 4 teenagers have used so-called AI companions. So, is it safe? Supreet Mann, who holds a doctorate in communications, leads research at Common Sense Media and breaks down the findings from a new study.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The way major wildfires may be contributing to mortality long after they’re extinguished; and a Bakersfield refinery is allowed to reorganize under bankruptcy protection.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden