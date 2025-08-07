Aug. 7: Our Teens Are Seeking Companionship From Artificial Intelligence. Is It Safe?

Their teenage years are a time when many adolescents need support, but should artificial intelligence be filling that void? New research from Common Sense Media reveals nearly 3 in 4 teenagers have used so-called AI companions. So, is it safe? Supreet Mann, who holds a doctorate in communications, leads research at Common Sense Media and breaks down the findings from a new study.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The way major wildfires may be contributing to mortality long after they’re extinguished; and a Bakersfield refinery is allowed to reorganize under bankruptcy protection.