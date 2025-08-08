© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Aug. 8: Horses Aren’t Just Pretty To Look At. Why These Riders Take Part In ‘Horse Reining.’

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
A group of horse riders from Clovis is competing in this year’s “Run For A Million” competition in Las Vegas. We speak with some of the competitors about how they hope to fare at what is known as the “richest event in the history of horse reining.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Fresno teachers union calls for open meeting on former official’s six-figure severance; and the two Valley colleges where you can get a return on your investment, according to a new study.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
