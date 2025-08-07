Fresno teachers' union calls for public meeting on official's six-figure payout

FRESNO, Calif. — Questions about a severance payment to a top Fresno Unified School District official continue to roil the district as the Fresno Teachers Association is now calling for a public meeting on the matter.

The teacher’s union is asking Fresno Unified trustees to publicly address a $162,000 payment that was given to the district’s former communications officer Nikki Henry.

She was placed on leave by the district earlier this summer after admitting to using artificial intelligence to produce a document that contained inaccurate information about the union — and later resigned.

But controversy now surrounds her six figure severance. The teacher’s union is questioning the board’s closed-door process in making the payment to Henry.

Union leaders said Thursday they want to address "irregularities in the district’s handling of the agreement, including potential Brown Act violations, questions about its validity, and a lack of public transparency."

The union called for trustees to bring this matter to the public at their Aug. 13 meeting.