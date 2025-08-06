Aug. 6: Solar Energy Is Slipping in California. Does The State Have Itself To Blame??

When the California Public Utilities Commission voted to slash the amount rooftop solar subsidies residents received, the industry started to decline. Environmentalists and consumer advocates quickly pushed back. Mother Jones reporter Henry Carnell breaks down the fight within the solar industry, and how California’s policies — and governor — could be impacting the industry.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno supervisors go after unapproved holiday celebrations by county staff; and Fresno State’s new strategy to fund athletics.