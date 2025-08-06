© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Aug. 6: Solar Energy Is Slipping in California. Does The State Have Itself To Blame??

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
When the California Public Utilities Commission voted to slash the amount rooftop solar subsidies residents received, the industry started to decline. Environmentalists and consumer advocates quickly pushed back. Mother Jones reporter Henry Carnell breaks down the fight within the solar industry, and how California’s policies — and governor — could be impacting the industry.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno supervisors go after unapproved holiday celebrations by county staff; and Fresno State’s new strategy to fund athletics.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
