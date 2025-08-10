Kern County CPS faces criticism after 8-year-old Bakersfield girl found dead in motel bathtub

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Kern County Child Protective Services is facing heavy criticism after an 8 year old girl was found dead in a motel earlier this month.

Police discovered the girl, Genesis Mata, on Aug. 2 in a bathtub after getting a call about an unconscious child in the bathroom. She was found at a La Quinta Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard and Riverside Drive in north Bakersfield.

Authorities later arrested the girl’s father, Ray Mata who is from Bakersfield, and the girl’s stepmother, Graciela Bustamante from Delano. Both are accused of murder and child abuse. According to reports , the girl suffered burns from hot water, was beaten and whipped. She was found with blisters and burns across her body.

Meanwhile, the family of the young girl is directing blame to Kern County CPS — accusing them of neglecting the girl’s care. A small protest was organized outside the county’s Department of Human Services building on Friday.

Sabrina Guerrero, a cousin of Genesis who spoke with KGET , said “we are speaking on behalf of Genesis, and all the other kids who are still out there getting abused.”

Family members and residents say alleged abuse by Genesis’ father was reported to the county’s Child Protective Services agency previously.

But a county Department of Human Services spokeswoman, in a public statement released Friday following criticism, said the agency is not able to comment publicly about the case due to the ongoing investigation.

“We are deeply heartbroken and saddened by the tragic loss of a child in our community. No words can truly ease the pain of such a loss,” the agency said.

The agency urged residents to report child abuse and neglect at their 24-hour hotline: 661-631-6011 countywide, and 760-375-6049 in the Ridgecrest area.

