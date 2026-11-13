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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 13: Dolores Huerta Foundation Leader On Grief And The Civil Rights Icon’s Legacy

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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The death of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has left many reflecting on her legacy. That includes Fabiola DeCaratachea, deputy director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. Today we speak with Fabiola and learn more about upcoming ceremonies honoring Dolores's life.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County Supervisors approve CEMEX mining expansion; and voters weigh in on an open seat on the Mojave Air and Space Port board. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden