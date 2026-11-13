Nov. 13: Dolores Huerta Foundation Leader On Grief And The Civil Rights Icon’s Legacy

The death of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has left many reflecting on her legacy. That includes Fabiola DeCaratachea, deputy director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. Today we speak with Fabiola and learn more about upcoming ceremonies honoring Dolores's life.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County Supervisors approve CEMEX mining expansion; and voters weigh in on an open seat on the Mojave Air and Space Port board. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.