July 31: In Fresno County, Goats Are Helping Fight Back Against Invasive Species

California ecosystems are highly invaded by non-native species that have creeped in for hundreds of years. Getting rid of those species is a big, costly job. But KVPR News Director brings us a story of one effort in Fresno County where conservation groups are using a natural solution to help bring back some of the original landscape.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Residents rally to support a transportation tax measure in Fresno County; and a new study says small farmers will struggle to survive under groundwater rules. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.