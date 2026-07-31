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Central Valley Daily

July 31: In Fresno County, Goats Are Helping Fight Back Against Invasive Species

By Soreath Hok,
Cresencio Rodriguez DelgadoJonathan Linden
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California ecosystems are highly invaded by non-native species that have creeped in for hundreds of years. Getting rid of those species is a big, costly job. But KVPR News Director brings us a story of one effort in Fresno County where conservation groups are using a natural solution to help bring back some of the original landscape.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Residents rally to support a transportation tax measure in Fresno County; and a new study says small farmers will struggle to survive under groundwater rules. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden