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Central Valley Daily

July 28: The Benefits Of Being On Stage For Seniors Are Backed By Science

Published July 28, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Can performing arts help you stay sharp as you age? Jane Parsons and Mac McIntosh say so, and there’s scientific research to back them up. Today we hear from KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal, who spoke with Parsons, McIntosh, and others about how being on the stage helps them feel young.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels has been formally charged with a DUI, and Fresno’s city has announced a series of proposed measures for the November ballot. Today’s episode was hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily