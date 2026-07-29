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Central Valley Daily

July 29: Fresno Responds To Looming County Sales Tax Expiration With A Measure Of Its Own

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Critical transportation funding is on the line this November in Fresno County as a tax is poised to expire. The delay of a citizen-led tax initiative is pushing Fresno city leaders to oversee a radical plan to create their own tax measure. We speak to a Fresnoland reporter who is following the proposal, which is under a tight deadline.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A new report details medical conditions inside Kern County immigrant facility; Fresno leaders propose tobacco license ordinance. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden