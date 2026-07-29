July 29: Fresno Responds To Looming County Sales Tax Expiration With A Measure Of Its Own

Critical transportation funding is on the line this November in Fresno County as a tax is poised to expire. The delay of a citizen-led tax initiative is pushing Fresno city leaders to oversee a radical plan to create their own tax measure. We speak to a Fresnoland reporter who is following the proposal, which is under a tight deadline.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A new report details medical conditions inside Kern County immigrant facility; Fresno leaders propose tobacco license ordinance. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.