© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

July 30: What A Strong ‘El Niño’ With Could Trigger On The Tulare Lake Bed

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Is the Central Valley prepared for another wet year? A strong El Niño is brewing and the Tulare Lake Bed is at risk of flooding once again. We speak to a Fresno engineer about new research that he hopes will help those who are in the lake’s path.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Children have been picked up by ICE in the Valley; and a new report outlines concerns for healthcare amid policy shifts. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden