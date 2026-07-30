July 30: What A Strong ‘El Niño’ With Could Trigger On The Tulare Lake Bed

Is the Central Valley prepared for another wet year? A strong El Niño is brewing and the Tulare Lake Bed is at risk of flooding once again. We speak to a Fresno engineer about new research that he hopes will help those who are in the lake’s path.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Children have been picked up by ICE in the Valley; and a new report outlines concerns for healthcare amid policy shifts. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.