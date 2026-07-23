July 23: Valley Pistachio Farmers Deal With Climate As Market Demands The Crop

The demand for pistachios is booming worldwide, but here in the Central Valley, growers are worried that this year’s pistachio harvest could be smaller than expected. Today we hear from KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel, who visited a local orchard to hear from a farmer and learn more about what’s at stake.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New details emerge on sale of ICE facilities; and residents in Hanford protest plans for data centers at fairgrounds.