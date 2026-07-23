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Central Valley Daily

July 23: Valley Pistachio Farmers Deal With Climate As Market Demands The Crop

By Soreath Hok,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The demand for pistachios is booming worldwide, but here in the Central Valley, growers are worried that this year’s pistachio harvest could be smaller than expected. Today we hear from KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel, who visited a local orchard to hear from a farmer and learn more about what’s at stake.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New details emerge on sale of ICE facilities; and residents in Hanford protest plans for data centers at fairgrounds.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
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Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha earned her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism from California State University, Fresno. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden