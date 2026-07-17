July 17: A Data Center Could Be Coming To Your Local Fairgrounds

Data centers have sprung up around the country to meet the growing demand of artificial intelligence and tech boom. But they’re facing steep opposition from communities because of the strain on local resources. Megan Fan Munce, a reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle, joins us to discuss a new idea that could bring the centers to local fairgrounds.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Effort begins to get rid of California’s top-two primary process; and a new analysis shows ICE detainment of children rising.

