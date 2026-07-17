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Central Valley Daily

July 17: A Data Center Could Be Coming To Your Local Fairgrounds

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Data centers have sprung up around the country to meet the growing demand of artificial intelligence and tech boom. But they’re facing steep opposition from communities because of the strain on local resources. Megan Fan Munce, a reporter with the San Francisco Chronicle, joins us to discuss a new idea that could bring the centers to local fairgrounds.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Effort begins to get rid of California’s top-two primary process; and a new analysis shows ICE detainment of children rising.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden