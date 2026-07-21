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Central Valley Daily

July 21: Churches Are Offering Empty Land To Build Affordable Housing, Including In Fresno

By Soreath Hok,
Cresencio Rodriguez DelgadoJonathan Linden
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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A Fresno church is taking advantage of a new state law that allows housing to be built on empty land. It’s part of a growing movement across the state and country. We speak to KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado about what the project seeks to accomplish and how it’s being done.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Residents plan to protest plans for Valley data centers; and California reading scores are improving.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden