July 21: Churches Are Offering Empty Land To Build Affordable Housing, Including In Fresno
A Fresno church is taking advantage of a new state law that allows housing to be built on empty land. It’s part of a growing movement across the state and country. We speak to KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado about what the project seeks to accomplish and how it’s being done.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Residents plan to protest plans for Valley data centers; and California reading scores are improving.