July 22: In Fresno, ‘Flock’ Cameras Raise Alarm As Police Defend Use Of Technology

The Fresno Police Department is addressing growing community concerns over privacy and data that is captured by AI-powered cameras spread across the city. The cameras are from the company Flock Safety, and are a form of Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology. Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto answers questions from Central Valley Daily about the use of the technology.

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