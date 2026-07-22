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Central Valley Daily

July 22: In Fresno, ‘Flock’ Cameras Raise Alarm As Police Defend Use Of Technology

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The Fresno Police Department is addressing growing community concerns over privacy and data that is captured by AI-powered cameras spread across the city. The cameras are from the company Flock Safety, and are a form of Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology. Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto answers questions from Central Valley Daily about the use of the technology.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Trump administration admits to using keywords in cancelling UC grants; and a pesticide study finds no viable alternatives to harmful chemicals.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden