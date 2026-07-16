July 16: How Is Yosemite National Park Managing Summer Crowds Without A Reservation System?

Yosemite National Park gets four million visitors every year, and summer is the busiest time. But how is the park managing its peak season with fewer staff and no reservation system in place? We speak to former Yosemite ranger and wilderness manager Laurel Munson Boyers, who is also the author of the new book “Across Yosemite’s Wilderness.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors block transportation measure; and what a daylight savings bill means for the Valley.