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Central Valley Daily

July 16: How Is Yosemite National Park Managing Summer Crowds Without A Reservation System?

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Yosemite National Park gets four million visitors every year, and summer is the busiest time. But how is the park managing its peak season with fewer staff and no reservation system in place? We speak to former Yosemite ranger and wilderness manager Laurel Munson Boyers, who is also the author of the new book “Across Yosemite’s Wilderness.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors block transportation measure; and what a daylight savings bill means for the Valley.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden