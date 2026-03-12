© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

March 12: Fresno Art Exhibit Puts A Face To The Immigration Debate

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 12, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
The topic of immigration is often debated in policy terms. But there are people who are deeply impacted by it. An art exhibit in Fresno aims to show the human cost of these policies. On today’s episode, we go to Arte Américas in downtown Fresno to speak with artist Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana about her exhibit “Humanizar Historias.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: U.S. says Iran has threatened California with drone strikes, and a state voter ID law is moving forward.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
