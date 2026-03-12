March 12: Fresno Art Exhibit Puts A Face To The Immigration Debate

The topic of immigration is often debated in policy terms. But there are people who are deeply impacted by it. An art exhibit in Fresno aims to show the human cost of these policies. On today’s episode, we go to Arte Américas in downtown Fresno to speak with artist Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana about her exhibit “Humanizar Historias.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: U.S. says Iran has threatened California with drone strikes, and a state voter ID law is moving forward.