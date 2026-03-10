March 10: A Unique Program Trains Valley High Schoolers To Answer 911 Calls
Emergency dispatchers are commonly the first voices people hear in an emergency. But across the country, it’s getting harder to find people trained to answer those calls. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel brings us inside a student program training future dispatchers.
Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno area Assemblymember responds to reports of rehab treatment, and a restaurant manager is released from ICE custody after nine months.