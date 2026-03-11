March 11: Mariposa County Leader Becomes Rural Advocate In New Role

Miles Menetrey isn’t just a Mariposa County Supervisor – he’s now also the chair of the Rural County Representatives of California. On today’s episode, we speak with Menetrey to discuss the issues his region is facing and how he plans to advocate for Mariposa County and other rural areas in this new role.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno residents feel the pain of rising gas prices, and an immigration detention facility gets the green light in California City.