March 11: Mariposa County Leader Becomes Rural Advocate In New Role

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Miles Menetrey isn’t just a Mariposa County Supervisor – he’s now also the chair of the Rural County Representatives of California. On today’s episode, we speak with Menetrey to discuss the issues his region is facing and how he plans to advocate for Mariposa County and other rural areas in this new role.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno residents feel the pain of rising gas prices, and an immigration detention facility gets the green light in California City.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
