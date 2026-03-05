March 5: A Fruit Cannery Closure Shakes Valley Growers

The Del Monte cannery in Modesto is shutting its doors after 140 years. Now, farmers who have contracts to supply fruit to the cannery are left with few options. On today’s episode, Garth Stapley, with our news partner the Modesto Focus, explains the impact of the closure on farmers and the economy.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a Bakersfield family reopens a cold case to the public, and local Iranian Americans react to the war in the Middle East.