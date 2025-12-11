© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 11: A Local Romance Writer On The Importance Of Online Bookworm Communities

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Winter is the perfect time to curl up with a good book. Or if you’re Rebecca Jo Jackson, to write one. On today’s episode, the Visalia-based author discusses the latest book in her Sweet River romance series, “Olivia’s Only Pretending.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Hundreds of millions of dollars to address California homelessness could be in jeopardy, and some childcare providers are asking the state for support.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
