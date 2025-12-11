Dec. 11: A Local Romance Writer On The Importance Of Online Bookworm Communities
Winter is the perfect time to curl up with a good book. Or if you’re Rebecca Jo Jackson, to write one. On today’s episode, the Visalia-based author discusses the latest book in her Sweet River romance series, “Olivia’s Only Pretending.”
Plus, the latest news headlines: Hundreds of millions of dollars to address California homelessness could be in jeopardy, and some childcare providers are asking the state for support.