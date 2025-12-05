© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 5: Where’s The Sun? A Meteorologist Breaks Down Why The Valley’s Been So Foggy Lately

By Kerry Klein,
Elizabeth Arakelian
Published December 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST
The Valley has been blanketed in thick Tule fog in recent weeks, which may remind some Valley residents of years past. So why is it unusual to see these conditions now, and why are they so different than in the past? San Francisco Chronicle Meteorologist Anthony Edwards breaks down what’s changed.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Valley Congressmen re-introduce legislation to prevent illegal biomedical laboratories; and the CEO of a Fresno health care company faces fraud allegations.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
