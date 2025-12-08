Four children, one adult die in an RV fire in Porterville

Porterville, CA - A father with his four kids were killed on Sunday night after an RV caught on fire in Porterville.

The Porterville Fire Department said the fire happened in a residential zone on the South Indiana Street. Crews were dispatched almost before midnight and found the RV fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained quickly, the department said. But despite the quick action from crews to rescue the family from inside the RV, there were no survivors.

According to news reports, one infant, three kids and one adult died. The fire department declined to provide more information to KVPR Monday as the investigation takes place.

“This is a devastating loss for the family and for our community,” Chief Bryan Cogburn said in a statement posted to social media. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

The family was not immediately identified, as authorities notified the family.