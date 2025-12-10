© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 10: Chemicals That Never Break Down Are Reaching Our Food And Water

By Jonathan Linden,
Elizabeth ArakelianCresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

For decades, so-called “forever chemicals” have been increasingly used on crops and consumer products in the U.S. Environmental advocates are raising alarm over the lack of regulation and research into how these chemicals affect the human body. Today we speak with a policy analyst with the Environmental Working Group who breaks down how these chemicals show up in places like our crops.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A mother speaks out after her family is killed in a Porterville house fire; and why a Kingsburg pesticide company is facing state penalties.

Central Valley Daily
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
