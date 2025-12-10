Dec. 10: Chemicals That Never Break Down Are Reaching Our Food And Water

For decades, so-called “forever chemicals” have been increasingly used on crops and consumer products in the U.S. Environmental advocates are raising alarm over the lack of regulation and research into how these chemicals affect the human body. Today we speak with a policy analyst with the Environmental Working Group who breaks down how these chemicals show up in places like our crops.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A mother speaks out after her family is killed in a Porterville house fire; and why a Kingsburg pesticide company is facing state penalties.