Dec. 9: Would You Send Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Space? [Encore Interview]

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry Klein
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Space is becoming increasingly commercialized. This has given rise to so-called “memorial spaceflights.” That’s when people can choose to send their loved one’s ashes into orbit. In this encore episode of Central Valley Daily, we revisit a story by KVPR’s Kerry Klein about a Central Valley native’s decision to honor her travel-loving sister with one final exploration in space.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Four children die in a Porterville house fire; and Merced looks to increase its number of fire stations.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
