Dec. 3: Why Fresno Is Cracking Down On This Controversial Substance

Kratom is among the many substances on the market that claim to improve health and wellness. But many in the medical community worry about widespread abuse, and leaders in Fresno are seeking to ban it. Pablo Orihuela, with our news partner Fresnoland, breaks down why.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California’s economy is likely to keep worsening before it gets better, and hundreds of acres of land near Yosemite National Park have been returned to the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation.