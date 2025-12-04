© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 3: Why Fresno Is Cracking Down On This Controversial Substance

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Kratom is among the many substances on the market that claim to improve health and wellness. But many in the medical community worry about widespread abuse, and leaders in Fresno are seeking to ban it. Pablo Orihuela, with our news partner Fresnoland, breaks down why.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California’s economy is likely to keep worsening before it gets better, and hundreds of acres of land near Yosemite National Park have been returned to the Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden