Aug. 1: How A Fresno Hat Maker Is Making Her Brand Stand Out – Even To Celebrities

Fresno’s Tower District is known as an artsy district, and now among the homes and businesses is a celebrity hat maker. Keryn Nicholson makes custom hats by hand all on her own. She has even gotten an order by the likes of Post Malone. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel brings us Nicholson’s story of how she turned her hobby into a business.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A military fighter jet crashes down on a Fresno County field; and Gov. Newsom signs a bill that adds a cost accountability measure to the high speed rail project.