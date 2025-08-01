© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 1: How A Fresno Hat Maker Is Making Her Brand Stand Out – Even To Celebrities

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Samantha RangelCresencio Rodriguez-DelgadoJonathan Linden
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fresno’s Tower District is known as an artsy district, and now among the homes and businesses is a celebrity hat maker. Keryn Nicholson makes custom hats by hand all on her own. She has even gotten an order by the likes of Post Malone. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel brings us Nicholson’s story of how she turned her hobby into a business.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A military fighter jet crashes down on a Fresno County field; and Gov. Newsom signs a bill that adds a cost accountability measure to the high speed rail project.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden