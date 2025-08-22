The Harlow Fire of 1961

July 10th 1961 started like most summer days in the foothills of the San Joaquin Valley. But within hours, a spark would ignite a blaze unlike any other in the recorded history of Central California. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of the Harlow Fire.

The fire began in Mariposa County near Usona, not far from the Chowchilla River. The conditions were perfect…for a fire. It was hot. California was in a drought, and while there was little wind at the surface, a strong northwest wind was blowing at around 1,500 feet. Soon the fire crossed the river, and it was burning out of control.

Things got worse the following day. The fire grew into an area of dry timber and brush and it took off. In the span of just two hours, it burned through 18,000 acres, destroying most of the towns of Ahwahnee and Nipinnawasee. Experts claim it’s one of the fastest burning wildfires in California history.

Fire crews eventually brought the blaze under control by July 15th, but the damage was staggering. 43,000 acres burned. 104 structures were destroyed, and two lives were lost. The communities of Coarsegold and Oakhurst just barely escaped the devastation. It was a defining event in the history of these foothill towns. And firefighters point out, the conditions that led to this devastating fire in 1961 are even worse today.

