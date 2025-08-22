Aug. 22: Fresno State Bulldogs Kick Off Their New Season With a New Coach, Quarterback

The Fresno State Bulldogs will kick off their football season Saturday against the University of Kansas Jayhawks. And there’s a lot of change afoot for the Bulldogs, including a new coach and quarterback. For today’s show, Central Valley Daily producer Jonathan Linden heads to Valley Children’s Stadium to speak with the team’s Offensive Coordinator, Josh Davis, about his strategy for the Bulldogs 2025-2026 season.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What Valley voters say about California’s redistricting election; and new details on Mariposa County District Attorney’s resignation.