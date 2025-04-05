Nationwide 'Hands Off!' protests erupt against Trump and Musk

Updated April 05, 2025 at 23:38 PM ET

Demonstrators gathered across the country on Saturday, many animated by differing issues, but united in opposition to the Trump administration with the single message: "Hands off!"

Organizers said more than 1,300 "Hands Off!" rallies of varying sizes took place on Saturday.

Since President Trump took office in January, various protests have taken place against his administration's plans and policies — from the mass firing of federal workers to immigration raids to the involvement of billionaire Elon Musk in the federal government.

Saturday's protests appeared to be the most widespread to date of Trump's second term.

"There are so many issues," said Kelley Laird from Rockville, Md., who attended a rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. "They're coming after education, coming after health care, coming after the arts, coming after the press."

In Boston, protesters gathered to push back against the federal cuts on research and against the arrest of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts University doctoral student who was arrested by federal agents in plain clothes, as member station WBUR reported.

In Sylva, N.C., over 300 people came together to oppose cuts to national parks, education and veteran services, according to BPR News. And in Portland, Ore., several thousand people rallied against what they describe as an "illegal, billionaire power grab" by Trump and Musk, OPB reported.

Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather Saturday on Boston Common during the nationwide "Hands Off" protests against President Trump and Elon Musk, in Boston.

In D.C., thousands filled the grass near the Washington Monument, holding up signs supporting reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, Social Security, veterans benefits, and opposing tariffs.

Laird and her neighbors said they formed a group chat after Trump took office this year. They use the group chat, named "Sisters of the resistance," to coordinate attending protests together and offer support.

"We need to form community to bolster each other up because we have to be in this for the long run," said Emily Peck, who started the group chat.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters watch a series of speakers at a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against President Trump near the Washington Monument on the National Mall on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Many attendees who spoke to NPR said they felt compelled to show up, because new concerns keep emerging.

"This is first time that I am trying to regularly participate," said Patty Kim, a retired federal worker, who attended the D.C. rally with her husband. "I felt so frustrated and paralyzed by the bunch of things that are going on that undermine human rights and humanity in this country that I love, that I had to do something."

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather during a "Hands Off" protest against the policies of President Trump and Elon Musk on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Veterans Colleen Boland and Sonia Lundy, who have been actively participating in protests, said they view it as a continuation of the military oath they took years ago to protect Americans.

"We took an oath long ago to protect against all enemies foreign and domestic, and I don't think either Sonya or I ever imagined that we would have to kick in on the domestic piece of our oath, but we have, we are, and we will," said Boland, who said she served in the Army and Air Force.

They are especially concerned with the future of Social Security and veterans' benefits. While the White House has insisted that the Trump administration will not make cuts to Social Security benefits, there are plans for major changes, including the closure of dozens of Social Security offices; the elimination of thousands of jobs; and a new policy that will require more stringent identity checks.

"I was going to rely on this money. Is it going to be there?" said Lundy, who said she served in the Army.

Bryan Dozier / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator is dressed as the fictional character Waldo during the "Hands Off" protest against the Trump administration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Al and Bev Mirmelstein were among the passengers in a three bus caravan that traveled to the D.C. rally from Charlottesville, Va., organized by the group Indivisible Charlottesville. At the protest, the Mirmelsteins held up signs that read: "Hands off our Constitution, rule of law, Social Security, free speech, health care," and "Save our democracy."

The couple said they joined multiple protests back home too, including one against the opening of a Tesla showroom. Both 77 years old now, they said they were too young to join demonstrations during the Vietnam War, but now they are committed to their activism.

"I didn't participate in that, and I feel like I'm making up for it now," Al said.

